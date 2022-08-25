Khushhal Khan prepares to play odd role in drama ‘Wehshi’

Khushhal Khan, a newcomer, is having a significant impact on the entertainment world. Fans admire the young actor’s dramatic acting abilities. People are entirely focused on his part in the ongoing Saboor Aly and Mushkil television series.

Actor Khushal Khan Khattak is a youthful, emerging talent. The Award-winning model-turned-actor, 22, made his acting debut in the web series Midsummer Chaos. Later, he made a few drama serial appearances, including Qissa Meherbano Ka and Bebasi.

The actor was typically cast in supporting roles, but his breakout performance as the lead in his debut television series, Mushkil, is generating headlines all over the world because of his mesmerizing expressions and excellent acting.

The drama serial Wehshi will feature the Bebasi star once more shining brightly on our television screens in a very distinctive and diverse role. This time, he is taking on the unusual character of a deranged individual who becomes enraged and tries to harm those around him.

The drama of Wehshi by Shumaila Zaidi is based on the novel by Razia Butt Sahiba. The play, which was directed by Iqbal Hussain, centers on the emotionally and mentally damaged Asif (Khushhal Khan).

He is given the name Wehshi because of his reputation for acting distantly and frequently injuring others around him (violent).