Khushi Kapoor soaks in the golden hour rays in a white sweater

Khushi Kapoor soaks in the golden hour rays in a white sweater

Articles
Khushi Kapoor soaks in the golden hour rays in a white sweater

Khushi Kapoor soaks in the golden hour rays in a white sweater

  • Khushi Kapoor is a prominent Bollywood starlet.
  • The young actress has been in the spotlight before her debut picture.
  • Khushi recently posted images of herself in an all-white outfit on Instagram.
Khushi Kapoor is a prominent Bollywood starlet. Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, will debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The young actress has been in the spotlight before her debut picture. Khushi is a city favourite. She’s also active on social media. Khushi recently posted images of herself in an all-white outfit on Instagram.

Khushi Kapoor wears white

In pictures, she is seen wearing a white sweater and blue jeans. Half-ponytail. Her cheeks and lips were pink because of makeup. Khushi had earrings on. On a couch, she was seen facing a window. First, there was her left side. In the second picture, she was smiling and holding a coffee cup in the light of the golden hour.

Khushi’s debut, The Archies, co-stars Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, and Mihir Ahuja will co-star. The film adapts Archies comics.

