Khushi Kapoor soaks in the golden hour rays in a white sweater

Khushi Kapoor is a prominent Bollywood starlet.

The young actress has been in the spotlight before her debut picture.

Khushi recently posted images of herself in an all-white outfit on Instagram.

Khushi Kapoor wears white

In pictures, she is seen wearing a white sweater and blue jeans. Half-ponytail. Her cheeks and lips were pink because of makeup. Khushi had earrings on. On a couch, she was seen facing a window. First, there was her left side. In the second picture, she was smiling and holding a coffee cup in the light of the golden hour.

Khushi’s debut, The Archies, co-stars Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, and Mihir Ahuja will co-star. The film adapts Archies comics.