Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan will reunite for a musical love story.

The film is scheduled to open in theatres on June 29, 2023.

It is being co-produced by Namah Pictures and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan will reunite. They previously worked together on the television show Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Satyaprem Ki Katha, which is being co-produced by Namah Pictures and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is being billed as a “soulful musical love epic” and is being directed by Sameer Vidwans, a director who has won a National Award for his work.

The film’s release date has now been revealed by the actors Kiara and Kartik. On June 29, 2023, it is scheduled to open in theatres.

Announcing the release date, the official social media handle of Nadiadwala Grandson wrote: “Enter the world of a musical love story, #SatyapremKiKatha in theatres near you on 29th June 2023. #SajidNadiadwala #SatyapremKiKatha. @kartikaaryan @kiaraaliaadvani @sameervidwans @shareenmantri @arora.kishor @karandontsharma @namahpictures @wardakhannadiadwala” The first look of Satyaprem Ki Katha was unveiled by Kartik on Kiara’s birthday and wrote, “Happy Birthday Katha !! Tumhaara SatyaPrem.#SatyapremKiKatha. The title of the film was changed, earlier named Satyanarayan ki Katha, and has now been changed to SatyaPrem Ki Katha. It is reportedly all set to go on floors towards the end of this year.

In addition, Kiara will reunite with Vicky Kaushal, who she worked with on the film Lust Stories, for the comedy-thriller Govinda Naam Mera, which also has Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role.

It is created by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios under the direction of Shashank Khaitan. Ram Charan co-stars with her in the Telugu movie RC 15, which was also directed by S. Shankar.

Kartik, on the other hand, will next be seen in Shehzada, a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that also stars Kriti Sanon. In Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy, he will co-star opposite Alaya F.

He will work alongside Hansal Mehta in the social drama Captain India, playing an air force officer.