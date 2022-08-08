Kiara Advani Casts a Spell in sports pastel blazer with shorts

Jugjugg Jeeyo got together over the weekend to celebrate.

Kiara, Varun, and Neetu Kapoor all posted pictures.

Kiara’s style has improved.

Advertisement

The cast and crew of Jugjugg Jeeyo got together over the weekend to celebrate how well the movie did. A lot of famous stars, like Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul, went to the party that producer Karan Johar put on. It also had Raj Mehta, who is a director. The director and choreographer Farah Khan and the CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta, were also at the event. Kiara, Varun, and Neetu Kapoor all posted pictures from the party, but it was Kiara Advani’s outfit that caught our attention.

Kiara Advani has shown that she does well in the fashion industry and does a good job of showing off her acting skills. Kiara’s style has improved. She now wears ethnic clothes and modern clothes with a traditional touch, but she always keeps it classy. So, it shouldn’t have been a surprise that the actor showed off her many different styles when she arrived at the party. Kiara looked very stylish in a pastel green double-breasted jacket by Hinnominate. It had notched lapels, buttons, three pockets, and a single collar. She put the jacket on top of a white top. It was tucked into Kiara’s shorts, which had a frayed hem and a high waist. The price of her jacket is Rs. 3,242.

Kiara’s party outfit was complete with stylish pieces like the brown mini Jodie bag from Bottega Veneta, which costs about Rs. 1,50,000. The list is finished off with hoops and green ankle-strap stilettos with embellishments by Aquazzura. The famous person wore her hair in a twisty bun that was pulled back. She also had cute pink lips, makeup that looked like it was still wet, and winged eyeliner.

Kiara was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan. RC-15 with Ram Charan and Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar are two of her upcoming projects.