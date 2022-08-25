Kiara Advani says that she wants Alia Bhatt to be part of her bridesmaids

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s new Koffee With Karan episode has been revealed, and fans are thrilled. In the previous episode with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara was pressed about their relationship. Shahid and Karan mocked Kiara over her rumoured connection with Sid. Karan questioned how beautiful their children would be after Shahid pronounced them attractive. KJo and Shahid badgered and mocked Kiara until she opened up.

On the episode, the actress discussed marriage. “I’ve always believed in marriage since I saw a wonderful one at home,” she remarked. It’s something I see in my future, but I won’t say on Koffee With Karan. You’re all invited.” Karan questioned the JugJugg Jeeyo actress, “Who would be in your bridal squad?” Kiara said, “I’d adore Alia Bhatt in my wedding squad.” She’s adorable. Love her.” Kiara replied to Karan’s bewilderment, “It’s a bit…” Shahid and KJo added, “Maybe it’s cool.”

Season 7 of Koffee With Karan started in July. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor have appeared.

