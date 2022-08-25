Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Kiara Advani says that she wants Alia Bhatt to be part of her bridesmaids
Kiara Advani says that she wants Alia Bhatt to be part of her bridesmaids

Kiara Advani says that she wants Alia Bhatt to be part of her bridesmaids

Articles
Advertisement
Kiara Advani says that she wants Alia Bhatt to be part of her bridesmaids

Kiara Advani says that she wants Alia Bhatt to be part of her bridesmaids

Advertisement
  • Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s new Koffee With Karan episode has been revealed, and fans are thrilled.
  • In the previous episode with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara was pressed about their relationship.
  • Shahid and Karan mocked Kiara over her rumoured connection with Sid.
Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s new Koffee With Karan episode has been revealed, and fans are thrilled. In the previous episode with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara was pressed about their relationship. Shahid and Karan mocked Kiara over her rumoured connection with Sid. Karan questioned how beautiful their children would be after Shahid pronounced them attractive. KJo and Shahid badgered and mocked Kiara until she opened up.

On the episode, the actress discussed marriage. “I’ve always believed in marriage since I saw a wonderful one at home,” she remarked. It’s something I see in my future, but I won’t say on Koffee With Karan. You’re all invited.” Karan questioned the JugJugg Jeeyo actress, “Who would be in your bridal squad?” Kiara said, “I’d adore Alia Bhatt in my wedding squad.” She’s adorable. Love her.” Kiara replied to Karan’s bewilderment, “It’s a bit…” Shahid and KJo added, “Maybe it’s cool.”

Season 7 of Koffee With Karan started in July. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor have appeared.

Also Read

Karan Johar discloses who refused Kiara Advani’s part in Lust Stories
Karan Johar discloses who refused Kiara Advani’s part in Lust Stories

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's new Koffee With Karan episode has been...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story