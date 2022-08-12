Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumoured to be dating.

Kiara posted a mysterious message regarding her rumoured boyfriend on her Instagram account.

She is commemorating Shershaah’s one-year anniversary.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most-adored couples in the industry. The duo is rumoured to be dating each other.

The duo has, however, never spoken publicly about their purported romance. After the release of the movie Shershaah, Kiara and Sidharth continued their relationship.

They keep running into one other at events and award shows, but they still don’t want to declare their relationship. Kiara just posted a mysterious message regarding her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth on her social media accounts, though.

Taking to her Instagram story, the JugJugg Jeeyo actress wrote: “@sidmalhotra Tu baatein toh badi badi karta tha, par tu bhi na “Out of sight, Out of mind” type ka banda nikla!”

While internet users have been speculating about what the two are up to, we have unravelled it for you as the actress is commemorating Shershaah’s one-year anniversary.

On this day last year, Sidharth and Kiara’s film Shershaah had its premiere. Notably, the phrase is from the movie Shershaah and features the character Kiara, played by Dimple Cheema, reading Kiara, the Student of the Year actor, her letter.

Sidharth reacted to it and wrote: “Oye sardarni, mujhe na sab yaad hai, bhul hi nai sakta. Aaj 6 baje milne aajaunga.” Later, Kiara revealed that she will be coming live on Instagram with Sidharth to celebrate one year of Shershaah’s release. “Ok then it’s a date! We’ll be live on Instagram at 6 pm today.”

Meanwhile, earlier today, Sidharth and Kiara shared a special video montage from Shershaah on the special occasion.

Malhotra wrote: “One film, one year, one story that inspired us all! Your love, support & appreciation for this film has said enough, all I would like to add is, #1YearOfShershaah aur “yeh dil maange more!” Kiara, on the other hand, captioned it: “One film, one year, multitudinous love! To a story that stirred up emotions across the world, winning hearts & awards aplenty & leaving an impact of a lifetime. #1YearOfShershaah, “yeh dil maange more!”” The film was based on the life of Vikram Batra, martyred in the Kargil War.