Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Kiara Advani’s white backless dress is too hot to handle

Kiara Advani’s white backless dress is too hot to handle

Articles
Advertisement
Kiara Advani’s white backless dress is too hot to handle

Kiara Advani’s white backless dress is too hot to handle

Advertisement
  • All the attention has been on Kiara.
  • Kiara Advani does it yet again.
  • She has also risen to the top as a rising fashion force.
Advertisement

Kiara Advani does it yet again. All the attention has been on Kiara. She has made a name for herself in Bollywood by giving great performances and making movies that do well. She has also risen to the top as a rising fashion force. Her outfits have been the talk of the town lately, and her photos are going viral on the internet. Keeping up with this trend, the actress just posted a photo on her social media account that made everyone stop and stare. Have you seen it yet?

Kiara was recently in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. She stars alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera. Sameer Vidwans’ SatyaPrem Ki Katha co-stars Kartik.

Kiara was recently photographed with Sidharth Malhotra outside the Dharma office, sparking rumours of a SherShaah reunion. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in discussions to reunite for a Karan Johar-produced rom-com directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Also Read

Kiara Advani seen leaving salon in breezy maxi dress
Kiara Advani seen leaving salon in breezy maxi dress

Kiara Advani is one of the most popular and talented actresses in...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Zulqarnain Sikandar earns internet attention as he recites Azaan in boy's ear
Zulqarnain Sikandar earns internet attention as he recites Azaan in boy's ear
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tries to outshine William, Kate Middleton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tries to outshine William, Kate Middleton
Zulqarnain Sikandar & Kanwal Aftab welcome their first child
Zulqarnain Sikandar & Kanwal Aftab welcome their first child
Prince William's godmother resigns from Buckingham Palace
Prince William's godmother resigns from Buckingham Palace
Akshay Kumar invited for Red Sea Festival in Jeddah
Akshay Kumar invited for Red Sea Festival in Jeddah
Shah Rukh Khan honored at Red Sea International Film Festival
Shah Rukh Khan honored at Red Sea International Film Festival
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story