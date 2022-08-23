Kiara Advani’s white backless dress is too hot to handle

All the attention has been on Kiara.

Kiara Advani does it yet again. All the attention has been on Kiara. She has made a name for herself in Bollywood by giving great performances and making movies that do well. She has also risen to the top as a rising fashion force. Her outfits have been the talk of the town lately, and her photos are going viral on the internet. Keeping up with this trend, the actress just posted a photo on her social media account that made everyone stop and stare. Have you seen it yet?

Kiara was recently in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. She stars alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera. Sameer Vidwans’ SatyaPrem Ki Katha co-stars Kartik.

Kiara was recently photographed with Sidharth Malhotra outside the Dharma office, sparking rumours of a SherShaah reunion. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in discussions to reunite for a Karan Johar-produced rom-com directed by Shashank Khaitan.

