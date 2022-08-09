Kim Go Eun will undergo another acting transformation in ‘Little Women’

Soompi said on August 9 that Kim Go Eun will undergo another acting transformation in her next drama Little Women.

On September 3, the new tvN drama Little Women will premiere, starring Kim as Oh In Joo, the eldest sister who wants financial security for her family.

The play is about three close-knit sisters who grew up in poverty.

The drama follows the sisters’ dramatic story as they become involved in a momentous event and confront the wealthiest family in the nation.

Kim Go Eun praised the drama by stating, “The script was so fun to the point that I read it in an instant as soon as I received it. I am happy to be able to work with great people and be a part of this great team.”

The actress also discussed her role, “Oh In Joo is a person who really loves her family. She lives her life by loving, expressing, and doing her best in her own way. This seems to be the reason and value for her to exist in this world.”

