Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson eager to meet each other

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

  • Kam and Pete are eager to meet each other.
  • Both confessed to their feeling with a long-distance relationship.
  • She previously visited Pete in Australia.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were eager to meet as they exchanged ‘love letters’ stating that ‘the distance has been hard.’

Kim and her comic boyfriend Pete confessed their sentiments while maintaining a long-distance relationship due to Pete’s SNL filming commitments in Australia.

‘They send each other love notes [via text] while the other is sleeping and FaceTime whenever their schedules link up. The distance has been hard, but even communicating long-distance is exciting for them,’ an insider told teh US weekly magazine on Wednesday.

Kim and Pete “can’t get enough of each other” and are “still very smitten and can’t wait until they’re in the same place again.’

Previously, Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian used a private plane to visit Pete Davidson in Australia, where he is filming his role as a clueless beach-bar owner on the set of David Michôd’s 2023 comedy Wizards!

