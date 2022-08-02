Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been living apart while he films Wizards! in Australia.

Despite this, a source says their relationship is still going strong.

They are reportedly in constant communication via FaceTime and quick phone calls when they can.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly been in constant communication despite their long-distance relationship.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been managing their long-distance relationship while juggling their busy work schedules, which explains why their PDA-filled photographs aren’t appearing on Instagram timeline.

Since last month, the couple has been living apart as the comedian films Wizards! in Australia for his new film.

Although Kim did manage to make a brief stopover in Australia to spend a weekend with Pete, the creator of SKIMS has now returned to Los Angeles with her children.

Despite living apart, it appears like Kim and Pete have been managing their relationship rather well, and a source claims that the couple is still “going strong.”

Revealing how the duo have managed to keep their long distance relationship consistent, the source added, “The distance hasn’t been an issue for Kim and Pete’s relationship while he’s been away filming. When they are apart, they are in constant communication” and they “FaceTime consistently” and are “always getting quick phone calls in when they can.”

The insider added that Kim is still “smitten” with Davidson and that every time they speak, he brightens her day by making her giggle. It appears that Pete will visit LA soon to see his sweetheart after finishing his filming in Australia.

Fans have eagerly anticipating Davidson’s appearance on The Kardashians season 2 in the interim. The trailer for the upcoming season, which is scheduled to debut on September 22nd, was made public last month.