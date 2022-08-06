Kim Kardashian and Davidson’s separation is good news for Kanye

Advertisement
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s separation is good news for Kanye West

  • Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson has called it quits
  • Their busy schedules made it difficult for them to maintain their relationship
  • A magazine reported that the couple had so much respect for each other
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship has ended several months after it began.

A source claimed that the split was amicable and occurred earlier this week.

“They are both really busy, which played a factor in the breakup,” the publication quoted another source as saying. The source said “There is no drama” involved in Kim and Pete’s split.

A magazine reported that the former couple has “a lot of love and respect for each other,” but that long distance and their demanding schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Kim  began dating Pete following her separation from rapper Kanye West.

She reportedly met the SNL comic for the first time at the Met Gala.

Kanye West criticised Davidson on social media for several weeks.

