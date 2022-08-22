Kim celebrates her friend’s birthday in an innovative style

Kim celebrated her pal Olivia Pierson’s 33rd birthday on Saturday by

She hosted a party in her bathroom in her honour. Olivia Pierson is a well-known WAGS LA celebrity.

Kim’s bathroom is so massive as it had a spa installed there, reflecting her luxurious lifestyle.

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian is honouring the birthday of a friend.

The 41-year-old superstar of The Kardashians celebrated her pal Olivia Pierson’s 33rd birthday on Saturday by hosting a party in her bathroom in her honour. Olivia Pierson is a well-known WAGS LA celebrity.

Kim’s bathroom is so large because a spa was added there to symbolise her opulent way of living.

Kim went all out for the event, including getting celebrity dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian to give the attendees facials.

Dr. Simon Ourian to give the guests facials.

Advertisement Floor to ceiling windows in Kim’s spacious bathroom provide a stunning view of the nearby, blooming lavender garden. She turned on her Instagram Stories to provide a few views of the spa setting she set up for the event to her more than 329 million followers. glimpses of the spa setup she arranged for the fete. Advertisement Along with the birthday girl’s sister Sophia Pierson and cousin Natalie Halcro, Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian was also invited. Nicole Williams, Olivia’s co-star on WAGS LA, and the wife of former NFL player Larry English, attended the celebration. I built up a spa in my bathroom for Olivia’s birthday, so we’re going to have a girls’ day,’ Kim gushed as she displayed the massage tables and other opulent items. Kim just split up with Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson, 28, whom she dated for nine months, and is now enjoying some spa time with her girlfriends. Also Read Advertisement