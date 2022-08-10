Kim Kardashian continues to make money after split with Pete Davidson

Report: Reconciliation between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are not planning to rekindle their romance....
Kim Kardashian begins to prosper after her breakup with Pete Davidson. Despite rumours of her breakup with SNL comedian Pete Davidson, Kim still makes money by endorsing many beauty brands.
After divorcing her third husband Kanye West, she began dating Pete. Looking at her social media profiles reveals that her split from Pete Davidson didn’t have a significant impact on her career.
After almost seven years of marriage and months of speculations, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” celebrity and businesswoman called it quits with Kanye.
After having two short marriages—with basketball player Kris Humphries and music producer Damon Thomas—she married West in their first wedding as well as the rapper’s and the reality star.
