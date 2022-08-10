Advertisement
Kim Kardashian continues to make money after split with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian continues to make money after split with Pete Davidson

Articles
Kim Kardashian continues to make money after split with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian continues to make money after split with Pete Davidson

  • Kim Kardashian continues to make money after being split with Pete Davidson.
  • Looking at her social media profiles reveals that her split from Pete Davidson didn’t have a significant impact on her career.
  • Kim still makes money by endorsing many beauty brands.
Kim Kardashian begins to prosper after her breakup with Pete Davidson. Despite rumours of her breakup with SNL comedian Pete Davidson, Kim still makes money by endorsing many beauty brands.

After divorcing her third husband Kanye West, she began dating Pete. Looking at her social media profiles reveals that her split from Pete Davidson didn’t have a significant impact on her career.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

After almost seven years of marriage and months of speculations, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” celebrity and businesswoman called it quits with Kanye.

After having two short marriages—with basketball player Kris Humphries and music producer Damon Thomas—she married West in their first wedding as well as the rapper’s and the reality star.

