Kim Kardashian criticised for yet another bizarre Photoshop blunder

Kim Kardashian has been called out for yet another Photoshop fail

The seemingly ordinary photograph depicts the reality television star by the pool

A TikToker included comparative content to emphasize the alterations made on the picture of Kim

Kim Kardashian has been called out for yet another Photoshop fail after she altered her trapezius muscle in a photo of her drinking.

The seemingly ordinary photograph depicts the reality television star by the pool while wearing a pair of Beats by Kim earbuds and stylish sunglasses.

Caroline Charlotte Ross, however, noticed something unusual about the The Kardashians star’s neckline and brought it to the attention of other TikTok users.

“Kim K is notorious for Photoshopping out her traps,” Ross said in a video posted on the app. “Why? I don’t know, maybe it makes her neck look smaller?”

“When we zoom in, we can see that the water pattern behind her here has been warped. Using the liquify tool Photoshop, I’m going to now show you what it would look like without the Photoshopping applied to it,” she added.

“As you can see, the water reflection in the background starts to look a lot more natural as well, we don’t have that warped effect,” Ross explained.

The TikToker also included comparative content to emphasize the alterations made on the snap, adding, “We also have a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot to compare as well.”

“Here’s the photo that they released,” Ross said. “Here is the corrected version. Check out the water patterns in the background.”

Kim Kardashian has been accused of altering her images on multiple occasions; in April of last year, Kim was criticised for editing her legs.

Kim drew the ire of online trolls when she replaced Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi with Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True in a photograph taken at Disney World.

