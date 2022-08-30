Advertisement
Kim Kardashian dresses like Barbie and dons a little pink outfit

  • Kim posted a picture on Instagram
  • The reality TV star wore a pink Balenciaga minidress with a one-shoulder camouflage design.
  • She used pink heart emoticons to title the video, “Balenci Barbie”.
Kim Kardashian never fails to astound her countless followers with her exquisite sense of style and glitz.

In her most recent social media photo, the Kardashian diva, 41, transformed into a real-life “Barbie,” leaving her fans envious of her beautiful new look.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Posing in a pink Balenciaga minidress with a one-shoulder camouflage design, the reality TV actress showed off her glitter.

She carried a luxury mini-handbag and had her platinum blonde hair up in a throwback way. Kardashian used pink heart emoticons to title the video, “Balenci Barbie.”

The video drew a tonne of attention from celebrities and fans of Kardashian, who crowded the comments area with support and adoration for the fashion mogul.

Kylie Jenner’s younger sister scribbled “Love,” and La La Anthony, a close friend of the Kardashians, added additional heart-shaped emojis. Thousands of followers commented on her appearance with heart and fire emoticons, with one saying “Barbie doll.”

