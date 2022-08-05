Kim Kardashian & ex-husband Kanye West have been on good terms.

They have been “co-parenting” incredibly well and are “quite cordial” with one another.

The founder of Skims discussed her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian & ex-husband Kanye West have been on good terms. According to an insider, Kim Kardashian and ex-Kanye West have been “treating each other with genuine respect.”

After their public social media feud, Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West are allegedly getting along well.

After Ye regularly disparaged Kim’s new partner Pete Davidson, the reality TV star, 41, and the rapper, 45, have been “co-parenting” incredibly well and are “quite cordial” with one another.

Kim and Kanye have recently been co-parenting really well, an insider told in an interview. There are no problems at the moment because they get along so well.

The source continued, “They are both treating one other with respect.”

Previously, Kim and the former SNL actor were chastised by Kanye, who has four children with her: North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm.

In The Kardashians episode, the founder of Skims discussed her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson while talking to her sister Khloe Kardashian about her failed marriage to Kanye.

“I believe that if people understood the truth about my relationship, they would wonder how it endured for this long.” Kim informed Khloe.

However, she continued, “I can live with myself knowing that I did everything within my power to make the situation work so that I could escape with no guilt.”

Then, Kim continued, “I feel like you could at least say… you had a family, you tried everything in your power.. and you can look your kid in the eye and say that.”

