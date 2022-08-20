Advertisement
Kim Kardashian appears to be interested in a new guy.
The 41-year-old businesswoman was seen having a sexy talk with Orlando Bloom.
At Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila party, Bloom, who is well-known for his role in Game of Thrones and has a daughter with singer Katy Perry, was seen chatting with Kim.
Kim donned a steamy black outfit with matching heels while Bloom wore a bright black jacket and carried a white helmet in his hand.
See Photo:
