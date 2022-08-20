Kim Kardashian is newly single; is she eyeing Katy Perry’s boyfriend?

  • Kim seems to have interest in a new guy
  • The 41-year-old businesswoman was seen having a sexy talk with Orlando Bloom.
  • At Kendall’s tequila party, Bloom, was seen chatting with Kim
Kim Kardashian appears to be interested in a new guy.

The 41-year-old businesswoman was seen having a sexy talk with Orlando Bloom.

At Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila party, Bloom, who is well-known for his role in Game of Thrones and has a daughter with singer Katy Perry, was seen chatting with Kim.

Kim donned a steamy black outfit with matching heels while Bloom wore a bright black jacket and carried a white helmet in his hand.

See Photo:

