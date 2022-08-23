Kim Kardashian reveals her weight loss trick.

The diva admitted that she is very aware of her appearance in a 2010 interview with Ryan Seacrest.

She admitted that she would spray her food with Windex in an effort to stop herself from eating a lot.

Kim Kardashian is criticized for being a subpar fashion icon.

According to the article, Kim once reportedly quipped to the American Idol host, “I spray Windex on my meal so I won’t eat it!”

It was also mentioned that Kim would only pull off this “trick” at home. It was stated that she would “pour soda to spoil temptation for undesired dishes” when dining out.

Fans immediately criticized the celebrity for her revelation in response to the strange comment: “The Kardashians occasionally seem to say things only to appear edgy and provocative, in my opinion. everything to garner interest.”

Another person said: “Sometimes I can’t separate the real thing from the bull when it comes to the Kardashians.”

Another added: “Imagine having the freedom to throw food out in such a way. Shameful.”

