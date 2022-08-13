Kim Kardashian separates from Kanye West after seven years of marriage

Kim Kardashian separates from Kanye West after seven years of marriage.

She will eventually reconcile with her ex-husband Kanye West.

41-year-old will contact her estranged partner of seven years after recently ending her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian will eventually reconcile with her ex-husband Kanye West, fans.

According to internet users, the 41-year-old will contact her estranged partner of seven years after recently ending her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

One of the fan asked, “If you had to pick one of them to be your baby daddy, who would you [pick]?” and gave the options of Tristan Thompson, Kevin Federline, and Kanye West.

Kanye, according to one commenter, “because he cares about his kids.”

Kanye, said another, “because he seems like the best dad out of all three, even though he’s sh**ty to Kim.”

Kanye, because I truly concur with him on how he wants to raise his children, said a third.

Advertisement

A fourth remarked that Kanye should be chosen since at least he has millions of dollars and only [one] baby mama.

However, the person speaking for Kim said: “I understand why people choose Kanye, but knowing how great he was when things were going well, I’m afraid and would really rather not have to deal with him or see him. It’s excessive.”

Also Read Kanye West finally talks about Kim Kardashian After deleting all of his Instagram postings, Kanye West returned to the...