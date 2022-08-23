Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kim Kardashian sprays her food with glass cleaner to avoid eating

Kim Kardashian sprays her food with glass cleaner to avoid eating

Articles
Advertisement
Kim Kardashian sprays her food with glass cleaner to avoid eating

Kim Kardashian sprays her food with glass cleaner to avoid eating

Advertisement

 

  • Kim Kardashian’s high aesthetic standards are criticised.
  • In a 2010 interview diva claimed that she is quite concerned with her appearance.
  • The mother of four admitted that she sprayed Windex on her food to prevent herself from overeating.
    • Advertisement

Kim Kardashian’s high aesthetic standards are criticised.

In a 2010 interview with Ryan Seacrest, the diva claimed that she is quite concerned with her appearance. The mother of four admitted that she sprayed Windex on her food to prevent herself from overeating.

The article said Kim told the American Idol host at the time: “I spray Windex on my food so I won’t eat it!”

It added that Kim would only do this “trick” when she was at home. When eating out, it claimed she would “pour soda to spoil temptation for unwanted meals”

Advertisement

Responding to the bizarre comment, fans were quick to bash the star for her confession: “Sometimes I think [the Kardashians] say s*** in an attempt to sound edgy and controversial… Anything for attention.”

Another commented: “When it comes to the Kardashians sometimes I can’t tell the real thing from the bull.”

A third wrote: “Imagine having the luxury of being able to waste food like that. Shameful.”

Also Read

Kim Kardashian celebrates her friend’s birthday in an innovative style
Kim Kardashian celebrates her friend’s birthday in an innovative style

Kim celebrated her pal Olivia Pierson's 33rd birthday on Saturday by She...

 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story