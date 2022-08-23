Kim Kardashian sprays her food with glass cleaner to avoid eating

Kim Kardashian’s high aesthetic standards are criticised.

In a 2010 interview with Ryan Seacrest, the diva claimed that she is quite concerned with her appearance. The mother of four admitted that she sprayed Windex on her food to prevent herself from overeating.

The article said Kim told the American Idol host at the time: “I spray Windex on my food so I won’t eat it!”

It added that Kim would only do this “trick” when she was at home. When eating out, it claimed she would “pour soda to spoil temptation for unwanted meals”

Responding to the bizarre comment, fans were quick to bash the star for her confession: "Sometimes I think [the Kardashians] say s*** in an attempt to sound edgy and controversial… Anything for attention." Another commented: "When it comes to the Kardashians sometimes I can't tell the real thing from the bull." A third wrote: "Imagine having the luxury of being able to waste food like that. Shameful."

