Kim Kardashian underwent painful stomach tightening procedure

Kim Kardashian underwent a painful stomach tightening procedure.

The reality TV personality flaunted her red, taut stomach while calling the procedure a “game changer.”

Kardashian faced criticism for boasting about how much weight she had lost to fit into the legendary Marilyn Monroe dress

Kim Kardashian is under criticism once more for getting her tummy tightened with “painful” laser surgery.

On her Instagram stories on Wednesday, the reality TV personality flaunted her red, taut stomach while calling the procedure a “game changer.”

The founder of Skims wrote, “I did morpheous [SIC] laser to tighten my stomach @drghavami’s spa @gpsaesthetics. “I believe this is my favorite laser, but it hurts like hell but it’s worth it!”

However, the 41-year-old star of The Kardashians faced criticism after it was pointed out that she was “unhappy in her own skin.”

Stomach clenching? Truly, Kim? letting the world know that those young people need to persevere despite the agony. What drives you, exactly? This is a terrible visual, a Twitter user commented.

Jesus what they (expletive) do, said another. They believe it enhances their appearance. For them to be that self-conscious makes me feel horrible.

How foolish are you to harm your body like this? Let’s see what else we can do to our bodies and faces, one person wrote while another wrote. Such a jerk.

“I assumed you were boasting about all the difficult exercise you underwent… Truth comes out, but you must be paid to promote this laser procedure,” a second person added.

Prior to this, Kardashian faced criticism for boasting about how much weight she had lost to fit into the legendary Marilyn Monroe dress for the Met Gala this year.