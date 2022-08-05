Kim Kardashian has spotted looking unwell as the reality star has lost lot of weight

She was spotted wearing black skintight leather pants and a matching bra top.

Rumours are that She is currently on a rough patch with boyfriend Pete Davidson

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian’s fans are concerned about her sudden change in appearance.

The 41-year-old actress has allegedly lost a lot of weight in recent months by using unhealthy methods.

This week, Kim Kardashian was spotted wearing black skintight leather pants and a matching bra top. The diva accessorised her ensemble with platinum blonde hair.

“Now she’s definitely skinnier than before but not that damn skinny,” one person said.

“To me, she just looks unwell at this point,” a second remarked.

Advertisement

“The weight loss is getting crazy. Since these are old pics too, I wonder how much weight she has actually lost,” a third wondered.

“She got even skinnier??” a fourth inquired.

The speculation comes amid reports of a breakup with boyfriend Pete Davidson, who is currently filming a horror comedy in Australia. According to reports, the couple is having difficulties in their long-distance relationship.