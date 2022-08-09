Kim Kardashian was upset with Kanye West over Davidson’s post

Davidson is reportedly in trauma therapy.

After suffering from PTSD due to Kanye’s antics against him being a trigger.

Kim Kardashian isn’t plunking down under Kanye West’s most recent dig at Pete Davidson! For the unversed, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson as of late separated in the wake of dating for a considerable length of time and making fun of the Saturday Night Live alum was Ye.

Kanye West took to Instagram to post a phony New York Times first page with the title: “Skete Davidson Is Dead at Age 28.”

As per US Weekly, Kim Kardashian stood up to her ex for his unfeeling post about Pete Davidson after their separation. A source uncovered, “Kim is furious with Kanye for posting Skete is dead. It’s another one of his outbursts and it’s not a joke to her. She doesn’t take his attacks lightly and demanded he take it down.”

Since then, the 45-year-old rapper has erased the questionable IG post while it’s likewise being accounted for by People that Pete Davidson is in injury treatment because of Kanye’s jokes against him being a trigger.

This isn’t whenever that Kanye first west has freely gone after Pete Davidson.

While Davidson was all the while dating The Kardashians star, West shared a few Instagram posts dissing the 28-year-old comic and entertainer while likewise namedropping him in his track My Life Was Never Eazy with The Game: “God saved me from the crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a*s”

Concerning Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, it’s being accounted for that the split between the “once upon a time lovebirds” was on a neighborly note.

Then again, the 41-year-old reality star and business visionary and Kanye West’s separation procedures are as yet progressing as they co-parent their four youngsters – North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.