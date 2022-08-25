Advertisement
Edition: English
Kim Kardashian wears black bodysuit to tease Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian

  • Kim taunted Pete by wearing a black bodysuit.
  • The 41-year-old was promoting the arrival of her brand’s “essential” bodysuits.
  • She recently broke up with Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson in early August.
Kim Kardashian taunted her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson by donning a black bodysuit from her apparel line.

Thursday on Instagram, the 41-year-old was stunning in a new photo series promoting the arrival of her brand’s “essential” bodysuits.

The mother of four flaunted her hourglass form by modelling an off-the-shoulder one-piece that accentuated her small waist. Among the other two items in the selection is a bodysuit with thin straps.

The platinum-silver locks of Kim were parted in the centre and brushed her shoulders in a chic bob. Due to the lighting, her hair colour appeared to be nearly metallic grey.

Kim Kardashian balances her professional life with the upbringing of her four children with ex-husband Kanye West. She recently broke up with Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson in early August.

