Kim Kardashian wears black bodysuit to tease Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian ready to date ‘someone older’ after breakup with Pete
After dating for nine months, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson recently called...
Kim Kardashian taunted her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson by donning a black bodysuit from her apparel line.
Thursday on Instagram, the 41-year-old was stunning in a new photo series promoting the arrival of her brand’s “essential” bodysuits.
The mother of four flaunted her hourglass form by modelling an off-the-shoulder one-piece that accentuated her small waist. Among the other two items in the selection is a bodysuit with thin straps.
The platinum-silver locks of Kim were parted in the centre and brushed her shoulders in a chic bob. Due to the lighting, her hair colour appeared to be nearly metallic grey.
Kim Kardashian balances her professional life with the upbringing of her four children with ex-husband Kanye West. She recently broke up with Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson in early August.
