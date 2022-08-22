Kim Kardashian wears fake or borrowed jewellery

Kim Kardashian chooses to wear borrowed or fake jewellery

Kim Kardashian chooses to wear borrowed or fake jewellery despite having access to any luxuries she desires.

The reason the 41-year-old actress and businesswoman dislikes owning pricey jewellery and rejects even gifts brought to her by the most renowned jewellers in the world is clear.

After the celebrity was held up at gunpoint in a hotel room during the 2016 Paris heist, things started to shift in her life.

Five robbers broke into the American television star’s room as she was sleeping, got her out of bed, bound and gagged her by putting her in the bathtub, and kept a gun pointed at her the entire time. They stole items worth around ten million dollars, including her priceless diamond engagement ring, which was worth over four million.

Kim Kardashian has avoided having anything valuable in her home’s safe ever since that ominous incident, let alone being near it.

One of the 12 older men who were detained for the robbery in which Kardashian was restrained and gagged at gunpoint, Yunis Abbas, has revealed specifics of the robbery while claiming he bears no remorse. She was throwing money out, and I was there to collect it, the preparator continued.

They ought to be a little less ostentatious with individuals who can’t afford it, said Abbas.

Kardashian claimed on David Letterman that for a year after the incident, she was so “paranoid” that she would have “half a dozen” guards stationed at her house all the time.

Kim Kardashian claimed in 2021 that the experience had left her so traumatised that she never longer kept any jewellery at home, not even in a safe. She stated that “no expensive stuff ever come” to her home and that “If I’m wearing jewellery, it’s either borrowed or phoney.”

