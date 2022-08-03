Kim Kardashian with daughter North West after art class in Los Angeles; See

Advertisement
Kim Kardashian with daughter North West after art class in Los Angeles

  • Kim Kardashian gave her daughter a warm hug after North’s art class.
  • The pair were seen laughing and smiling from ear to ear.
  • Kim and her ex-husband have three other children besides North.
Kim Kardashian gave her daughter North West a warm hug after North’s art class in Los Angeles on Tuesday. This showed how close they are.

As they walked back to their car, the Kardashians star, who is 41, and her daughter, who is nine, could be seen laughing and grinning from ear to ear.

In the middle of all the fun, Kim gave her daughter a warm hug. Her daughter seemed to be having the time of her life.

Kim wore clothes that were both stylish and comfortable for a day out.

Kim showed off some of North’s art class work over the weekend by posting photos of her latest drawings.

Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband have three other kids besides North. Saint, who is six, Chicago, who is four, and Psalm, who is three, are all their children, but they didn’t seem to be with her on the trip.

