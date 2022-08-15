Kim Kardashian’s fan went through 15 surgeries to look like her

Kim Kardashian has a global fan base

Kim Kardashian has a global fan base of unprecedented proportions. One of her millions of fans has just come forward to admit that she has spent a fortune on plastic surgery to emulate the reality TV star’s appearance.

A South Korean lady claims she paid over $60,000 on plastic surgery and other cosmetic procedures to make herself resemble SKIMS’s creator, who is pictured below.

Cherri Lee, whose birth name is Hanbyeol, has had a total of 15 surgeries within eight years to look like Kardashian.

“Kim has always been an inspiration to me and she’s the most beautiful woman in the world in my eyes.” Lee, 28, who is a part-time English teacher told the media outlet.

As a young adult, Lee underwent her first operation. She went under the knife to create the illusion of double lids. She has undergone other procedures since then, including two breast augmentations, facial reconstructive surgery, and a Brazilian butt lift.

She said that some of her Korean relatives “don’t even know” her because of the huge changes in her looks.

“Everybody should have the right to modify their body – do what you want, as long as you’re not harming anyone,” she said as she didn’t have any regrets for getting the surgeries done. Also Read How much money does it take to be like Kim Kardashian? Kim Kardashian has always denied taking cheek and lip fillers, but her...

