Kim Kardashian’s thief broke his silence on $110 million jewel heist

Kim Kardashian’s thief broke his silence on a $110 million jewel heist.

Kardashian was restrained and gagged at gunpoint.

Thief said that she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it.

One of the 12 older men who were detained in connection with the burglary in which Kardashian was restrained and gagged at gunpoint, Yunis Abbas, said he has no remorse for the act.

In 2016, a group of burglars dubbed the “grandpa robbers” stole jewellery valued at $10 million from her opulent hotel suite.

Abbas has now stated, “Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it, and that was that,” and added, “Guilty? No, I’m not bothered.

He also discussed the robbery’s specifics, stating that Kardashian’s “assistant” tried to contact for assistance but dialled 911 even though she was in France.

Abbas responded, “They should be a little less showy towards people who can’t afford it,” in response to a question about celebrities who publicly display their goods online.

