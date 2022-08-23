Kimberly Stewart and Scott Disick walk hand in hand in Santa Monica

Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart were spotted holding hands on a dinner date.

The couple were seen leaving Girgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

Disick crashed his $350,000 Lamborghini Urus into a mailbox.

Just hours before he crashed his $350,000 Lamborghini Urus while allegedly speeding, Scott Disick and socialite Kimberly Stewart were seen holding hands on a dinner date.

The Kardashians star, 39, and Stewart, 42, were spotted together on Sunday leaving Girgio Baldi in Santa Monica, assuring their fans of their loving relationship.

The couple had been the subject of rumor’s for several weeks, but it appears that Scott has moved on from his famed age gap romances.

It looked that their trip was planned to honour Kimberly’s birthday, which occurred on Saturday.

Disick wore a baby blue cap from a high-end brand with a Hollywood address, paired with a long-sleeved checkered shirt from Chrome Hearts.

Meanwhile, Kimberly, who is the daughter of actor Alana Stewart and musician Rod Stewart, dove in wearing a very low-cut black shirt.

The reality star was engaged in a single-car accident on Sunday that fully flipped his Lamborghini Urus when it collided with a stone mailbox. He suffered a small head cut as a result of the collision.

