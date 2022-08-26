Advertisement
Kinza Hashmi’s latest Instagram video goes viral

  • Kinza Hashmi was caught enjoying a traditional halwa puri naashta on a rainy day.
  • The Gul o Gulzar actress has won the public over with her flawless playing skills.
  • Kinza is currently starring in Wehem, which also co-stars Zaviar Nauman.
Kinza Hashmi is a stunning actress, who has won the public over with her flawless playing skills and stunning good features.

The Gul o Gulzar actress was caught enjoying a traditional halwa puri naashta on a rainy day while taking full use of the monsoon, and her famous pals have offered their opinions on Kinza’s journey.

She uploaded the cute video on Instagram, where it didn’t take long for her comment section to fill up with compliments.

“Go to the place where you feel most alive ????#peace #kinzahashmi #adayoutinrain #karachistreetstyle, she captioned her post.

Have a look:

On her work front, Kinza Hashmi is presently enticing viewers with the drama series Wehem, which also co-stars Zaviar Nauman in the lead position.

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


