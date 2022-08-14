Kiran Tabeir blessed with a baby girl after 12-years of marriage

Kiran Tabeir blessed with a baby girl after 12-years of marriage

Kiran Tabeir has been working in this field for a long time. She has made a name for herself as a very skilled artist, and she is capable of flawlessly performing any role.

In her one-episode drama Haqeeqat, in which she played the twins who ignited social media, Shiza and Fiza, Kiran recently dazzled the globe with her portrayal as Parizaad’s sister. Since they have been together for 12 years, Kiran and Ali Hamza Safder are a perfect match.

After 12 years of marriage, a newborn girl has now been a blessing for the pair. On Instagram, Kiran posted some lovely pictures with a lovely caption, “Lucky are Those who’s first Child is Daughter. And I’m Blessed with one ♥️ ALHUMDULILAH After 12 years Finally ALLAH Bless US with his Rehmat 😇 we are Parents Now ..It’s A Baby Girl”.

The actress has named her newborn girl Izzah. Izzah is a Muslim Girl Name, it has multiple Islamic meanings.

