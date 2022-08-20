Kirshnachandra Sharma, father of actor Anil Sharma, passed away

OTT release of Shamshera is permitted by Delhi High Court
Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film 'Shamshera' to be released on OTT platforms. Release is...
“Gadar” chief Anil Sharma on Saturday said his dad, film maker Krishnachandra Sharma, has died. In a proclamation gave to the media, the chief maker said his dad died on Friday.
“It is with deep sadness and sorrow that I inform you of the passing away of my beloved father, Shri Krishnachandra Sharmaji on 19th August, 2022.
As a maker, Krishnachandra Sharma upheld multi-starrer motion pictures, for example, “Tahalka”, “Jawaab” and “Policewala Gunda”. His last creation was 2018’s “Virtuoso”, including his grandson Utkarsh Sharma.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.