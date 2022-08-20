Advertisement
Kirshnachandra Sharma, father of actor Anil Sharma, passed away

Kirshnachandra Sharma, father of actor Anil Sharma, passed away

Articles
Kirshnachandra Sharma, father of actor Anil Sharma, passed away

Kirshnachandra Sharma, father of actor Anil Sharma, passed away

  • Film producer Krishnachandra Sharma has passed away.
  • His last production was 2018’s “Genius”, featuring his grandson Utkarsh Sharma.

“Gadar” chief Anil Sharma on Saturday said his dad, film maker Krishnachandra Sharma, has died. In a proclamation gave to the media, the chief maker said his dad died on Friday.

“It is with deep sadness and sorrow that I inform you of the passing away of my beloved father, Shri Krishnachandra Sharmaji on 19th August, 2022.

“Our beloved and respected Mathura-wasi Shri Krishnachandra has left for the heavenly abode on the occasion of Janmashtami. He was an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna and I would request you all to please pray for his departed soul,” Anil Sharma said in the articulation.

As a maker, Krishnachandra Sharma upheld multi-starrer motion pictures, for example, “Tahalka”, “Jawaab” and “Policewala Gunda”. His last creation was 2018’s “Virtuoso”, including his grandson Utkarsh Sharma.

