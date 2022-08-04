Kishore Kumar was one of Bollywood’s most multifaceted celebrities.

He was also a screenplay, director, producer, and composer of music.

He had proposed to her the very first time they met, but she rejected him.

Advertisement

Kishore Kumar was born on August 4, 1929. In an old interview, the late singer and actor’s son, Amit Kumar, recalled his fourth marriage.

He said his father ‘found happiness’ with Leena Chandavarkar. Kishore Kumar was previously also married to actor Madhubala.

One of the most recognisable celebrities in Bollywood was Kishore Kumar. His 93rd birthday was on August 4. In addition to singing iconic songs like Mere Sapno Ki Rani and Aanewala Pal Janewala Hai, Kishore also acted in popular films like Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi and Padosan.

The renowned singer-actor is famous for both his career and personal life. In a 2002 interview, his son, singer Amit Kumar, recalls Kishore being “finally” happy after his father wed Leena Chandavarkar, one of the most popular actors of the period. Between 1980 and 1987, Leena and Kishore were married twice. In October 1987, Kishore perished.

Also Read Kriti Sanon in printed sweatshirt and ripped jeans Kriti Sanon wore a full-sleeved hoodie with a whimsical graphic printed game....

Kishore Kumar was one of Bollywood’s most multifaceted celebrities; in addition to being an actor and singer, he was also a screenplay, director, producer, and composer of music. He also had several marriages. The famed filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s niece, Ruma Guha Thakurta, was married to Kishore in 1950; the two divorced in 1958.

Advertisement

The marriage of Kishore Kumar and Madhubala generated the biggest media attention in Bollywood. Kishore married a third time in 1976 after she passed away in 1969. Yogeeta Bali and Kishore were wed for about two years. Then Kishore wed Leena.

In an old interview, Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar (from his first marriage), spoke about his father’s relationship with Leena. He said, “With Leena Chandavarkar, Baba (father) finally found happiness… Baba offered her a role in his film Mamta Ki Chhaon Mein, when she had lost her husband (Siddharth Bandodkar) and had come down to Mumbai to complete two pending films. She accepted the film and got out of her depression. She declined his (marriage) proposal, but later impulsively accepted Baba’s standing offer.”

Also Read Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trending Laal Singh Chaddha is currently trending on social media. Users posting hateful...

Earlier in 2022, Leena had spoken about how Kishore had proposed to her the very first time they met, but she rejected him. While appearing on the dance-based reality show Dance India Dance Li’l Masters season 5, the veteran actor had said ,“When I first met Kishore Kumar, the first thing he told me was that if I was looking out to settle down in life, he is ready with a proposal. At first, I didn’t realise what he was talking about, but he went on to clarify that he wanted to marry me. I was actually shocked when he said that, but I rejected his proposal immediately.”

She continued, “After a few weeks, I had an argument with my father when he called me a ‘musibat’ (problem). I was so angry and hurt that I decided to leave my house and get married to someone and live my life. I still remember going to Carter Road (in Mumbai) and calling Kishore ji. I asked him if his (marriage) proposal was still available, and if it was yes, I was ready to get married to him and that’s how we decided to get married.”