Know the secret behind Sadaf Kanwal’s staying fit & lean

Sadaf Kanwal is a stunning Pakistani actress and model who has risen to fame and fortune in a short amount of time thanks to her stunning beauty and modeling. Last year, she married Shehroz Sabzwari.

Recently Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal have been blessed with a daughter today. It hasn’t been an easy journey for the pair since their relationship and, subsequently, marriage gained headlines.

Shahroz and Sadaf are one of the most popular couples in the entertainment industry.

However, Sadaf is known for her height and slim figure. She is exceptionally bright, which is every girl’s dream.

Earlier, Sadaf and Shahroz appeared on Ahsan Khan’s show Time Out, where they discussed staying fit. Shahroz disclosed Sadaf’s secret to remaining fit when responding to an inquiry regarding his eating habits.

He claims that she eats a lot; she eats eight meals a day, but they are all modest quantities, which keeps her metabolism moving. Instead of eating a full meal, Sadaf claimed that this is a piece of really important advice for staying smart and thin.