Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor recreating Poo scene

Articles
Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor recreating Poo scene

  • Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan will be gracing the couch of Koffee With Karan 7.
  • The episode is going to premiere earlier than usual time on Disney+Hoststar.
  • Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of The Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.
Since the new promotion with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan gracing the lounge chair of Koffee With Karan 7 has been delivered, fans have been bouncing with delight.

This isn’t whenever that Kareena first will be seen on the outline show, consequently fans understand what fun and energizing this episode will be. Indeed, one of Bebo’s notorious characters which is as yet recollected must be Poo from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Ghum. Her exchanges from the film are as yet recalled and right in front of the debut of the new episode, Kareena reproduced one of the scenes with KJo.

In the video, we can see a stunning looking Kareena Kapoor Khan in her all-dark clothing sitting on the sofa though Karan Johar remains behind her.

The video starts with her asking the entertainer, “Hey Bebo, coffee tonight?”  With a demeanor and loot of Poo, Kareena answers, “tell me how it was!”  leaving Karan with a stunned articulation. For sure, all the Poo fans will cherish it. Sharing this video, Karan expressed, “The arrival of Poo also known as Bebo otherwise known as the unparalleled @kareenakapoorkhan on the Koffee love seat!!! #KoffeeWithKaran S7 new episode streams this evening from 12am just on @disneyplushotstar!”

This episode will be graced by the Laal Singh Chaddha Jodi Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan. From Kareena insulting Aamir for requiring 100-200 days to complete a film while Akshay requiring just 30 days to Aamir discussing Karan Johar’s sexual coexistence, the promotion looked each piece fun. Additionally to take note of, this episode will debut sooner than the standard time. The episode will air on Disney+Hoststar from 12AM Tonight.

Discussing Laal Singh Chaddha, this film is good to go to deliver on August 11. Laal Singh Chaddha is an authority Hindi transformation of the well known Hollywood film The Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks. Everybody adored that film and presently Aamir is good to go to carry it to Bollywood. This film will likewise stamp the Bollywood presentation of Naga Chaitanya, who is as of now a well known name in the South.

