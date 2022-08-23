“Koffee With Karan” getting hate or being “trolled”

Karan Johar is a well-known film director in the country.

Karan Johar is a well-known film director in the country. Some of the great movies he has directed are Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and others. He is in charge of the new season of his popular show Koffee With Karan right now. For those who don’t know, the point of Koffee With Karan is to have fun, light-hearted chats. Karan Johar recently talked about the hate or trolling that his talk show gets and called it “entertaining.”

Karan Johar said in a talk with The Hindu, “So, I don’t know how much of the hate and trolling is really about the show. I think it’s more about the fact that a show like this exists and has this much freedom. Some of the hate is funny, because it makes me wonder why people are so angry about it but still watch it. I read the threads on Twitter and other sites, where people talk about KWK for hours and hours… I’m very moved and moved to tears. I’m like, wow, you spent a lot of time writing such a long column about something you hated so much.”

Since 2005, Koffee With Karan has aired seven seasons. The show is 17 years old. Next, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, who starred in Kabir Singh, will be on Koffee With Karan.

