Koffee With Karan S7: Kareena Kapoor praises Aamir Khan’s style

Kareena and Aamir will be gracing the ‘Koffee Couch’ together for the first time.

The duo will also be promoting their upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

The episode will air on August 4th, 2022 on Disney+Hotstar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan will elegance the fifth episode of Karan Johar’s visit show, Koffee With Karan season 7 this week.

Recently, KJo uncovered the promotion of the couple’s eagerly awaited episode and shared a brief look at what fans can anticipate from it.

To note, Kareena Kapoor and Aamir will be sharing the ‘Koffee Couch’ together out of the blue.

The team will likewise be seen advancing their impending film Laal Singh Chaddha on the talk show, which is scheduled to deliver on eleventh August in films.

Sharing Kareena and Aamir’s promotion, Karan Johar expressed: “A duo you Khan-not miss! On the Koffee couch this episode, are two epic Khans and it cannot get more savage than this! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 episode 5 streams this Thursday at 12am only on Disney+ Hotstar.” The promotion starts with Karan getting some information about the nature of s*x one gets subsequent to having infants. According to which, she, “You would be aware. “You would know.” Karan responds by saying that he cannot talk about such things as his mother watches the show. Aamir quickly gives it back: “. Aamir rapidly gives it back: “Your mother doesn’t mind you talking about other people’s sex lives? Kaise sawaal pooch raha hai .”

On the Koffee couch this episode, are two epic Khans and it cannot get more savage than this!#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 episode 5 streams this Thursday at 12am only on Disney+ Hotstar. pic.twitter.com/Eq6dKRh0Ab — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 2, 2022

Afterward, in a portion, Aamir gets some information about a thing that disturbs her. According to she, how Aamir takes ‘100-200’ days to complete a film while Akshay Kumar wraps it off in 30 days.

Karan then gets some information about which Instagram handle she checks for a parched photograph.

To which, the 3 Idiots entertainer inquires, “Parched photograph kya hota hai?” Later, Aamir requests that Kareena rate his style sense and she channels her inward Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and says, “short.” Aamir likewise kids about how Kareena is offending him on the show. The episode will air on August fourth, 2022 on Disney+Hotstar.

