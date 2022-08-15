- Kourtney has joined her husband Travis Barker on Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout Tour.
Kourtney Kardashian has joined her husband Travis Barker on Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout Tour, assuming the role of “tour wife.”
The Kardashians star posted many sexy photos of the Poosh CEO, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, on her Instagram account.
“Tour wife,” Kourtney captioned the set of pictures, which included backstage snaps. Barker commented on her post, “Tour life’s better with you,” and added a black heart and devil face emoticon.
In a separate post, shared on Aug. 12, the mother-of-three posted pictures of herself straddling Barker during a rehearsal. She captioned the post, “Time for drum practice.”
Her husband responded, “Favorite time of the day,” adding a black heart emoticon.
The drummer also posted a video of their PDA moment during rehearsal on his own IG handle. “Practice makes perfect,” he wrote, to which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians responded, “When you can’t see and you’re still the most,” adding five fire icons.”
