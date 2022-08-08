Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kriti Sanon admits she ‘sulks and cries’ when her movies fail

Kriti Sanon admits she ‘sulks and cries’ when her movies fail

Articles
Advertisement
Kriti Sanon admits she ‘sulks and cries’ when her movies fail

Kriti Sanon admits she ‘sulks and cries’ when her movies fail

Advertisement
  • Kriti Sanon reveals how she deals with the failure of her films.
  • Says she sulks and cries when her movies don’t do well.
  • Admits that it wasn’t always possible to sweep one’s emotions under the rug.
Advertisement

Kriti Sanon recently revealed how she deals with the failure of her films, saying she sulks and cries when her movies don’t do well.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kriti underlined the significance of embracing one’s emotions and claimed that it wasn’t always possible to sweep one’s emotions under the rug.

Also Read

Kiara Advani Casts a Spell in sports pastel blazer with shorts
Kiara Advani Casts a Spell in sports pastel blazer with shorts

Jugjugg Jeeyo got together over the weekend to celebrate. Kiara, Varun, and...

As per the Bollywood starlet: “If we felt hurt, we cried. When we felt like laughing, we laughed. We didn’t care what people were thinking. But I think as we keep growing, maturity is somehow equivalent to handling yourself a certain way in front of people.”

Kriti further added: “I’m low, I would not want to talk to anyone. Or I might be on a phone call with a friend and I might rant what I’m feeling. But I think I do realize that everything you like goes on and you have to move on.”

Also Read

Akshay Kumar promises to never make any ‘ghinoni films’
Akshay Kumar promises to never make any ‘ghinoni films’

His movie will clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal...

Advertisement

She also shared: “There is nothing more you can do as an actor beyond a point. You take the experience, whatever you learn from it and you accept what has happened and move on to the next. There will be always a next hopefully.”

Shehzada, Adipurush, Bhediya, Ganapath: Part I, and Kriti are her current projects.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry should be searched for Netflix wire at the coronation
Prince Harry should be searched for Netflix wire at the coronation
Sabeena Syed and Hania Aamir were spotted on holiday in Thailand
Sabeena Syed and Hania Aamir were spotted on holiday in Thailand
Royal members likely to be given important roles during Coronation
Royal members likely to be given important roles during Coronation
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'are poor compared to their neighbours'; Expert
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'are poor compared to their neighbours'; Expert
Zara Peerzada & Sarwan Saleh's wedding pictures goes viral on the internet
Zara Peerzada & Sarwan Saleh's wedding pictures goes viral on the internet
Niall Horan says it's 'really scary' releasing new music after 3 years
Niall Horan says it's 'really scary' releasing new music after 3 years
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story