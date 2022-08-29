Advertisement
Kriti Sanon admits she tried out for SOTY in Koffee With Karan 7

Articles
  • Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff set to grace the ninth episode of Koffee With Karan.
  • The duo made their debut in Bollywood together with the 2014 film, Heropanti.
  • This marks Kriti and Tiger’s first appearance on KJo’s show.
Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff and all set to beauty the 10th episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 07.

The pair made their presentation in Bollywood along with the 2014 film, Heropanti.

Presently, KJo has disclosed Kriti and Tiger’s KWK7 promotion and it will make the watchers’ hearts hopscotch with their appearances, admissions, and never-before-heard guesses.

In the mean time this imprints Kriti and Tiger’s most memorable appearance on Koffee With Karan.

Karan Johar’s work front:

Karan Johar is currently shooting for his upcoming film “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”. His upcoming movie “Brahmastra” starrer Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt will be soon on cinemas on 9 September 2022.

