Kriti Sanon admits she tried out for SOTY in Koffee With Karan 7

Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding bash attended by celebs
Designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta tied the knot in Mumbai on...
Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff and all set to beauty the 10th episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 07.
The pair made their presentation in Bollywood along with the 2014 film, Heropanti.
Presently, KJo has disclosed Kriti and Tiger’s KWK7 promotion and it will make the watchers’ hearts hopscotch with their appearances, admissions, and never-before-heard guesses.
In the mean time this imprints Kriti and Tiger’s most memorable appearance on Koffee With Karan.
Karan Johar’s work front:
Karan Johar is currently shooting for his upcoming film “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”. His upcoming movie “Brahmastra” starrer Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt will be soon on cinemas on 9 September 2022.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.