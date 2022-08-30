Kriti Sanon believes she will ‘look good’ with Aditya Roy Kapur

Kriti Sanon goes into “Beast mode” at the gym, inspiring fitness fanatics
At the start of the new week, Kriti Sanon gave us some...
Kriti Sanon has spoken candidly about her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. Recently, the actress made an appearance on a well-known chat show. Where she discussed her relationship with the actor and said that they would “look amazing together.”
Show host Karan Johar mentioned that Kriti and Aditya were observed canoodling in a corner at his party at one point in the episode.
Kriti, who was on the couch with Tiger Shroff, her co-star in “Heropanti,” responded by saying: “I don’t canoodle in a corner, and you know that! But yes, we were talking and he is a fun guy to be around.”
Kriti described Aditya as “a very kind person” and added, “I think we would look good together.”
