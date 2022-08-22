At the start of the new week, Kriti Sanon gave us some major fitness goals.

At the start of the new week, Kriti Sanon gave us some major fitness goals. Kriti made her first appearance on screen a long time ago. Since then, she has been able to find her own place in Bollywood. Kriti not only entertains her fans and audience with her movies, but she also makes sure to keep them entertained on social media. Speaking of this, the Mimi actress shared a video from the gym on her social media page yesterday. Look at it.

Kriti Sanon goes to the gym and works hard.

Kriti posted a video of herself working out hard at the gym to her Instagram. At her own fitness studio, “The Tribe,” the actress does all kinds of workouts like a pro. Kriti shared the video and wrote in the caption, “Beast Mode! Ready, Set, Tribe! (Lots of emojis) @thetribeindia @karansawhney11 at the new Juhu studio.”

Kriti turned 8 in May. She invested in a fitness community alongside Robin Behl, Karan Sawhney, and Anushka Nandani. Kriti said that “This day is incredibly significant to me and the importance it carries and will keep in my life forever. 8 years ago, I had the opportunity to fly and start my adventure as an actor. Today, I want to pass on the chance to people whose skill I believe in as we go on a new journey as a tribe and my life starts a new chapter.

Kriti has Bhediya, Ganapath, Adipurush, and Shehzada in the works.

