Kriti Sanon in printed sweatshirt and ripped jeans

Kriti Sanon in printed sweatshirt and ripped jeans

Kriti Sanon in printed sweatshirt and ripped jeans

Kriti Sanon in printed sweatshirt and ripped jeans

  • Kriti Sanon wore a full-sleeved hoodie with a whimsical graphic printed game.
  • The 32-year-old wore tattered denim pants.
  • Kriti chose her go-to tiny hoops and saddle bag from Dior.
Kriti Sanon monsoon-ready look is here. Have you seen it yet? Cool is the code you will have to understand to replicate it.

When Kriti Sanon wears one, a sweatshirt never looks unfashionable. We’ve said it, there. You might have subconsciously thought, “Oh, that’s very the Adipurush actress, like,” when you imagined a charming outfit.

The law was yesterday observed by the actress, who wants to hug every warm outfit she can find this season. That’s right, folks: We anticipate a pleasant, stylish day despite the day’s propensity for rain and darkness.

Spread the cool with a simple, enjoyable-to-put-together outfit like the Shehzada star. Kriti’s OOTD included a full-sleeved hoodie with a whimsical graphic printed game that highlighted the adorable Mickey mouse cartoon character from Walt Disney.

It had drop shoulders, a ribbed crew neck, cuffs, and hem that all looked stylish and eye-catching in a variety of colours, including yellow, blue, white, grey, red, and black.

It’s enjoyable to return to the cosier weather and casual attire, isn’t it? The 32-year-old wore tattered denim pants while maintaining a stylish appearance. Blue denim is still a wardrobe staple, so if you’ve added some, you’ve made a wise and long-lasting purchase.

Start off on a fashionable note by wearing blue jeans that have a noteworthy element. For example, notice the slits that give the hems an edgy dimension. To go get your favourite hot latte with your friends, appear stylish with a crossbody or shoulder bag of your choice. Kriti Sanon chose her go-to tiny hoops and saddle bag from Dior. Her skin’s natural radiance was as  flawless as her peach lipstick, her hair was pulled back into a low ponytail.

