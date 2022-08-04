Kriti Sanon in printed sweatshirt and ripped jeans

Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor highlights from Koffee With Karan 7
Kriti Sanon monsoon-ready look is here. Have you seen it yet? Cool is the code you will have to understand to replicate it.
When Kriti Sanon wears one, a sweatshirt never looks unfashionable. We’ve said it, there. You might have subconsciously thought, “Oh, that’s very the Adipurush actress, like,” when you imagined a charming outfit.
The law was yesterday observed by the actress, who wants to hug every warm outfit she can find this season. That’s right, folks: We anticipate a pleasant, stylish day despite the day’s propensity for rain and darkness.
Spread the cool with a simple, enjoyable-to-put-together outfit like the Shehzada star. Kriti’s OOTD included a full-sleeved hoodie with a whimsical graphic printed game that highlighted the adorable Mickey mouse cartoon character from Walt Disney.
It had drop shoulders, a ribbed crew neck, cuffs, and hem that all looked stylish and eye-catching in a variety of colours, including yellow, blue, white, grey, red, and black.
It’s enjoyable to return to the cosier weather and casual attire, isn’t it? The 32-year-old wore tattered denim pants while maintaining a stylish appearance. Blue denim is still a wardrobe staple, so if you’ve added some, you’ve made a wise and long-lasting purchase.
Start off on a fashionable note by wearing blue jeans that have a noteworthy element. For example, notice the slits that give the hems an edgy dimension. To go get your favourite hot latte with your friends, appear stylish with a crossbody or shoulder bag of your choice. Kriti Sanon chose her go-to tiny hoops and saddle bag from Dior. Her skin’s natural radiance was as flawless as her peach lipstick, her hair was pulled back into a low ponytail.
