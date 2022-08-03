Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kubra Khan shares a hilarious video with MUA Babar Zaheer 

Kubra Khan shares a hilarious video with MUA Babar Zaheer 

Articles
Advertisement
Kubra Khan shares a hilarious video with MUA Babar Zaheer 

Kubra Khan shares a hilarious video with MUA Babar Zaheer 

Advertisement
  • Kubra Khan’s video went viral on social media.
  • The actress is securing her place in the industry with flawless acting abilities.
  • Her most recent video with makeup artist Babar Zaheer is proof of her humorous personality.
Advertisement

The Lollywood diva Kubra Khan has been winning hearts with her hit dramas and movies, and everyone is praising her acting.

The 29-year-old is securing her place in the industry with flawless acting abilities and breathtaking good looks. BTS videos give fans a glimpse of her lively personality.

Take a look:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Advertisement

Even though Kubra is well-liked for her work and has become a well-known figure through sheer effort, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay actor is incredibly humble and hilarious. Her most recent encounter with makeup artist Babar Zaheer is proof of her humorous personality.

She recently worked in the popular movie London Nahi Jaunga, which also starred Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed.

The movie, which was written and directed by Khalilur Rehman Qamar (Punjab Nahi Jaungi), was released on Eidul Adha and has performed incredibly well at the box office.

Also Read

Kubra Khan Talks About Her Halal Date
Kubra Khan Talks About Her Halal Date

During the post release promotions of Kubra's newly released movie London Nahi...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story