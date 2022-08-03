Kubra Khan shares a hilarious video with MUA Babar Zaheer 

Kubra Khan’s video went viral on social media.

The actress is securing her place in the industry with flawless acting abilities.

Her most recent video with makeup artist Babar Zaheer is proof of her humorous personality.

Advertisement

The Lollywood diva Kubra Khan has been winning hearts with her hit dramas and movies, and everyone is praising her acting.

The 29-year-old is securing her place in the industry with flawless acting abilities and breathtaking good looks. BTS videos give fans a glimpse of her lively personality.

Take a look:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) Advertisement

Even though Kubra is well-liked for her work and has become a well-known figure through sheer effort, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay actor is incredibly humble and hilarious. Her most recent encounter with makeup artist Babar Zaheer is proof of her humorous personality.

She recently worked in the popular movie London Nahi Jaunga, which also starred Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed.

The movie, which was written and directed by Khalilur Rehman Qamar (Punjab Nahi Jaungi), was released on Eidul Adha and has performed incredibly well at the box office.

Also Read Kubra Khan Talks About Her Halal Date During the post release promotions of Kubra's newly released movie London Nahi...