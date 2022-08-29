Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta Wedding very first pictures

Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta tied the knot on August 28, 2022, at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta tied the knot in a dreamlike wedding ceremony on August 28, 2022, at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

Before deciding to go farther in their relationship, the couple had been dating for over ten years.

Several celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Mohit Marwah and Antara Marwah, among others, attended Kunal and Arpita’s wedding.

Now that Kunal Rawal and Arpita Meha have revealed the first official wedding photos taken by the House On The Clouds, it appears like the entire city of B’Town is in awe of the newlyweds.

As they wore gorgeous traditional wedding clothes in ivory-white colors, the two designers appeared to be deeply in love with one another.

Sharing the photos, Kunal wrote: “This weekend was all heart, I married the best girl and was celebrated by the most amazing people. To new beginnings!” While Arpita captioned them: “This weekend was all heart, I married the best boy and celebrated with my most amazing people. To new beginnings!”

Bollywood stars like Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora, and Janhvi Kapoor among others showered the newlyweds with a lot of love as soon as Kunal and Arpita released their wedding photos.

Tara wrote: ” only love to you both… Still so upset I couldn’t make it!!!!!” Malaika re-shared the duo’s photos and wrote: “Congratulationssss my darlings @arpita__mehta @kunalrawaldstress … #finally… May ur hearts n life always be filled with laughter n love… (p.s the most stunning bride )” Rhea Chakraborty’s comment read: “Congratulations love,” while Sophie Choudry said, “Congratulations you guys! So so beautiful!!! God bless.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Rawal (@kunalrawalofficial)

The pair also hosted a celebrity-studded cocktail party on Friday for their friends and associates in the film business. Many celebrities attended, including Ishaan Khatter, Anil Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Karan Johar.

