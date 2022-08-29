Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta Wedding very first pictures

Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta Wedding very first pictures

Articles
Advertisement
Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta Wedding very first pictures

Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta Wedding very first pictures

Advertisement
  • Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta tied the knot on August 28, 2022, at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.
  • The couple had been dating for over ten years.
  • Bollywood stars showered them a lot of love after they released their wedding photos.
Advertisement

Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta tied the knot in a dreamlike wedding ceremony on August 28, 2022, at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

Before deciding to go farther in their relationship, the couple had been dating for over ten years.

Several celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Mohit Marwah and Antara Marwah, among others, attended Kunal and Arpita’s wedding.

Now that Kunal Rawal and Arpita Meha have revealed the first official wedding photos taken by the House On The Clouds, it appears like the entire city of B’Town is in awe of the newlyweds.

Also Read

Sara Ali Khan workout video for Monday inspiration
Sara Ali Khan workout video for Monday inspiration

Sara Ali Khan lost 40 pounds by participating in demanding boot camps,...

As they wore gorgeous traditional wedding clothes in ivory-white colors, the two designers appeared to be deeply in love with one another.

Advertisement

Sharing the photos, Kunal wrote: “This weekend was all heart, I married the best girl and was celebrated by the most amazing people. To new beginnings!” While Arpita captioned them: “This weekend was all heart, I married the best boy and celebrated with my most amazing people. To new beginnings!”

Bollywood stars like Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora, and Janhvi Kapoor among others showered the newlyweds with a lot of love as soon as Kunal and Arpita released their wedding photos.

Tara wrote: ” only love to you both… Still so upset I couldn’t make it!!!!!” Malaika re-shared the duo’s photos and wrote: “Congratulationssss my darlings @arpita__mehta @kunalrawaldstress … #finally… May ur hearts n life always be filled with laughter n love… (p.s the most stunning bride )” Rhea Chakraborty’s comment read: “Congratulations love,” while Sophie Choudry said, “Congratulations you guys! So so beautiful!!! God bless.”

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Kunal Rawal (@kunalrawalofficial)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Kareena Kapoor gives tough competition to husband Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor gives tough competition to husband Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan played badminton on Monday at Pataudi...

The pair also hosted a celebrity-studded cocktail party on Friday for their friends and associates in the film business. Many celebrities attended, including Ishaan Khatter, Anil Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Karan Johar.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ranbir Kapoor on his desire to direct a film, 'block' to enter Hollywood
Ranbir Kapoor on his desire to direct a film, 'block' to enter Hollywood
Chris Hemsworth receives AACTA Trailblazer Award
Chris Hemsworth receives AACTA Trailblazer Award
Jenna Ortega Slammed For Filming While Ill With Covid
Jenna Ortega Slammed For Filming While Ill With Covid
Prince Harry, Prince Andrew suffers new blow after latest law
Prince Harry, Prince Andrew suffers new blow after latest law
Ranbir Kapoor looks classy in his checkered blazer
Ranbir Kapoor looks classy in his checkered blazer
Grayson Chrisley Shares Details of His “Bad” Car Wreck
Grayson Chrisley Shares Details of His “Bad” Car Wreck
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story