Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding bash attended by celebs

Designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta tied the knot in Mumbai on Sunday.

A star-studded pre-wedding bash was held for Bollywood celebs on Friday.

Varun Dhawan, Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora and Anshula Kapoor were spotted at the venue.

Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding in Mumbai on August 28. A great pre-wedding slam on Friday went before the wedding function itself which was hung on Sunday as the team facilitated an elegant mixed drink gathering for their companions and partners from the entertainment world on Friday.

The wedding is definitely a ritzy occasion as some well known celebs are denoting their generous presence on Kunal and Arpita’s important day.

In front of their D-day, Varun Dhawan, his significant other Natasha Dalal, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora and Anshula Kapoor were spotted showing up at the setting.

Presently, that the couple is hitched, we present to you a few inside pictures from the wedding.

To take note of, a mehendi function was likewise coordinated before the D-Day.

Arpita and Kunal twinned in ivory and gold tones for their D-day and looked so great together.

They should be visible grinning in within photograph from the service.

In different pictures, we can see a few visitor celeb pics including, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

On August 26, Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta tossed a pre-wedding slam for their industry companions in the town.

A few A-listers from the business showed up at the party. Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, and others had gone to the slam and stunned the occasion with their glittery clothing types.

Kunal and Arpita dated for right around 10 years lastly chose to dive in. They have worked with famous people like Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, among others.

Kunal has finished 15 years in the design business and praised the event with an excellent show at the FDCI India Couture Week.

His dear companion Arjun Kapoor turned the masterpiece for the design show. Talking about Arpita, her plans are normally displayed by the divas like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Shilpa Shetty, to give some examples.

