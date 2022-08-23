Kylie Jenner claps back at online troll for criticizing her dramatic lips

Kylie Jenner claps back at an online troll for criticizing her dramatic lips.

Kardashians star responded to the critic by saying, “It’s the filter, but go off.”

The reality TV actress posted a video on the video-sharing platform.

Kylie Jenner responded to an internet troll who had criticized her huge lips in her most recent TikTok video, which showed her flaunting her curvaceous body.

The reality TV actress posted a video on the video-sharing platform in which she could be seen hugging and posing for the camera with a female friend.

In the video, both women have the same dark lip liner that is filled in with the same shade of lipstick, giving the impression that their lips are more pronounced and dramatic.

The lips, please,” one person said alongside a grimacing emoji, a skeleton emoji, and a single bead of forehead sweat in response to the post.

According to the reports, the Kardashians star responded to the critic by saying, “It’s the filter, but go off.”

The user received a lot of responses to the comment, which made the troll quite thrilled to be called out.

On a social networking app, the troll posted, “Honestly shouting because I was approximately 1 out of 1000 comments criticizing her lips and now the stans are swarming my page lmfao.”

As one user remarked, “If she has to say no they don’t really look like that it’s the filter, as if they look better without the filter, why the (expletive) is she putting on that clownish filter lol.” a lot of people agreed with the person.

Another person said, “That’s what confused me—she blamed the filter, and I’m guessing that was the point of the message.

One funny reply said, “At this point, just put lipstick on your nose.”

