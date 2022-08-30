Kylie Jenner discusses her battle with postpartum depression

Kylie Jenner appears to discuss her battle with postpartum depression

The star can be seen explaining to her sister Kendall how she grieved for weeks after giving birth

The makeup mogul previously shared her postpartum journey with her now 367 million followers in a Instagram Story video in March.

Kylie Jenner appears to discuss her battle with postpartum depression in the most recent trailer for The Kardashians.

The reality television star can be seen explaining to her sister Kendall Jenner how she grieved for weeks after giving birth to her son, whose name remains unknown.

“I should be really happy right now,” Kylie told Kendall in the teaser of their upcoming show. “I just had this new baby, but I cried nonstop for, like, three weeks.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum welcomed her second baby, a boy, with beau Travis Scott in February this year, four years after birth of their daughter Stormi Webster.

“For other moms going through it right now … it hasn’t been easy for me either,” Kylie said. “I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy.”

“We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves,” she added.

