Kylie Jenner poses for selfies cuddling his husband Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share photos with her boyfriend Travis Scott.

The couple were in London for the rapper’s show at O2 arena on Saturday.

Last month, Scott made his first appearance since the tragic Astroworld tragedy.

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share photographs with Travis Scott after as of late going to his London show.

The excellence magnate dropped adored up photographs with her lover as they modeled for heartfelt selfies together. Sharing the photographs, Kylie in the subtitles stated, “Utopia with u.”

Earlier, Kylie additionally shared photographs and recordings of Scott’s exhibition from O2 field.

On Saturday, Kylie Jenner and girl Stormi Webster joined the rapper as he got back to the stage for his most memorable performance show since the Astroworld misfortune that killed 10 participants in Houston, Texas, last November.

Kylie dropped a few photographs and recordings from the equivalent where Jenner and her girl were seen supporting the rapper in shows.

In one of the photographs from behind the stage, Travis was seen embracing his girl Stormi prior to taking the sage.

Concerning the couple’s new selfies, the pair was seen getting comfortable as they shared a hug and furthermore shared a kiss in the heartfelt photographs.

Kylie and Travis’ London exposing comes days preceding Jenner’s 25th birthday celebration. As of late, the couple had likewise started marriage tales.

Last month, Scott made his most memorable live event appearance since the lamentable Astroworld misfortune during Future’s set at Rolling Loud in Miami.

The 38-year-old rapper to played out their collab Hold That Heat prior to sending off into Scott’s tracks Goosebumps and No Bystanders.

Following the Astroworld misfortune, Scott reported Project HEAL, a line of local area centered cause drives, and said he’s found opportunity to “lament, reflect and do my part to recuperate my local area” close by its send off.

