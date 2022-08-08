Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kylie Jenner poses for selfies cuddling his husband Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner poses for selfies cuddling his husband Travis Scott

Articles
Advertisement
Kylie Jenner poses for selfies cuddling his husband Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner poses for selfies cuddling his husband Travis Scott

Advertisement
  • Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share photos with her boyfriend Travis Scott.
  • The couple were in London for the rapper’s show at O2 arena on Saturday.
  • Last month, Scott made his first appearance since the tragic Astroworld tragedy.
Advertisement

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share photographs with Travis Scott after as of late going to his London show.

The excellence magnate dropped adored up photographs with her lover as they modeled for heartfelt selfies together. Sharing the photographs, Kylie in the subtitles stated, “Utopia with u.”

Earlier, Kylie additionally shared photographs and recordings of Scott’s exhibition from O2 field.

On Saturday, Kylie Jenner and girl Stormi Webster joined the rapper as he got back to the stage for his most memorable performance show since the Astroworld misfortune that killed 10 participants in Houston, Texas, last November.

Kylie dropped a few photographs and recordings from the equivalent where Jenner and her girl were seen supporting the rapper in shows.

In one of the photographs from behind the stage, Travis was seen embracing his girl Stormi prior to taking the sage.

Advertisement

Concerning the couple’s new selfies, the pair was seen getting comfortable as they shared a hug and furthermore shared a kiss in the heartfelt photographs.

Kylie and Travis’ London exposing comes days preceding Jenner’s 25th birthday celebration. As of late, the couple had likewise started marriage tales.

Last month, Scott made his most memorable live event appearance since the lamentable Astroworld misfortune during Future’s set at Rolling Loud in Miami.

The 38-year-old rapper to played out their collab Hold That Heat prior to sending off into Scott’s tracks Goosebumps and No Bystanders.

Following the Astroworld misfortune, Scott reported Project HEAL, a line of local area centered cause drives, and said he’s found opportunity to “lament, reflect and do my part to recuperate my local area” close by its send off.

Also Read

Zazie Beetz: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga film makes sense
Zazie Beetz: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga film makes sense

Zazie Beetz on Joker 2 being a musical: "It makes wonderful sense"....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar celebrate their wedding anniversary
Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar celebrate their wedding anniversary
Keerthy Suresh partied with her girlfriends on Saturday
Keerthy Suresh partied with her girlfriends on Saturday
Kartik Aryan got fine for breaking traffic rules
Kartik Aryan got fine for breaking traffic rules
Aiza Awan looks classy & elegant in navy blue silk gown
Aiza Awan looks classy & elegant in navy blue silk gown
Kareena Kapoor attends Anissa Malhotra Jain’s baby shower ceremony
Kareena Kapoor attends Anissa Malhotra Jain’s baby shower ceremony
Hayley and Derek explain how Val Chmerkovskiy inspired them to have children
Hayley and Derek explain how Val Chmerkovskiy inspired them to have children
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story