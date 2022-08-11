Advertisement
Kylie Jenner shares her memory from 1st birthday as she turns 25

Kylie Jenner shares her memory from 1st birthday as she turns 25

Kylie Jenner shares her memory from 1st birthday as she turns 25

Kylie Jenner claps back at online troll for criticizing her dramatic lips

As the beauty mogul turns 25 today, Kylie Jenner released a bunch of throwback photos from her first birthday celebrations.

The reality television star posted a series of images with her mother Kris Jenner on Instagram.

” August 10th 1998 my 1st birthday party,” Kylie, wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Kris, Kendall Jenner, and Kim Kardashian all tweeted several heartfelt birthday messages for the beauty entrepreneur.

Kardashian, 41, posted on Instagram, “Happy Birthday party gal (in LaLa’s voice this whole trip lol).”

“Every year you amaze me at how wise, protective of your loved ones and just how generous your heart is. You are so special and one of one. You have so much love and happiness in your love that I pray for this forever.”

